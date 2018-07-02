Alestair, Omar make highlights of MX Round Four

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Alestair Blick and Ali Omar Yasser’s rivalry continued to take ground as the 2018 Motocross Championship reached the midway point with Round Four at Victoria Racetrack, Garuga on Sunday.

Blick and Yasser made the highlights of the event with their close tight race in the three heats.

However, it was Yasser yet again at the top after sweeping all the three heats as Blick was restricted to second. Yasser now leads the MX125 class and is 13 points ahead of Blick.

In MX50 Juniors class, Rama Mubiru was on top of his game topping in two heats and coming second to register his first win.

Jonathan Katende was second followed by Ahmed Tamale Jr. William Blick took advantage of Gift Sebuguzi heat one misfortune to claim his first win in the MX50 class.

Sebuguzi suffered mechanical problems in heat one registering a DNF (Did Not Finish). He however returned strong to top the two heats to maintain his championship lead. Miguel Katende finished second followed by Mubarak Senoga.

Jeremiah Mawanda continued to consolidate his too position in the MX65 class with another win on Sunday. He was followed by the Obote brothers; Milton Akaki and Milton Akena in second and third respectively.

Fortune Sentamu proved he no longer has competition in the MX85 class following his dominant race in the three heats extending his championship lead. Waleed Omar came second followed by Malcom Lubega.

Fatuh Kiggundu topped the Mx2 class followed by Ismail Mukiibi and Mustafa Semambo in third.

Maxime Van Pee is steadily regaining groups on his second race after the surgery. He yet again dominated the MX1 class with three heats win.

The next MX round is scheduled for 29th July in Busiika.