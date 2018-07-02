Belgium recovers from two goals down to edge Japan | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA Women Cup (Round of 16):

Belgium 3-2 Japan

Belgium recovered from two goals down to advance for the quarter finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Japan.

Genki Haraguchi opened the scoring for Japan in the 48th minute at the Rostov Arena before 41,466 spectators.

Takashi Inui doubled the lead four minutes later as the Japanese looked set for a famous victory.

Belgium’s path to recovery started with a Jan Vertonghen’s strike on 69 minutes.

Second half substitute Marouane Fellani got the equalizer with a quarter an hour of action left on to full time.

In a rare show of resilience and fighting spirit, Nacer Chadi scored in the fourth minute of added time to give Belgium the victory in a remarkable come-back.

“We were thinking about Wales at that point. But we were also thinking if we can score a goal, it was possible. We have players who can change the game. We bring players from the bench and they make the difference,” said Eden Hazard, in reference to Belgium’s 3-1 quarter-final defeat to Chris Coleman’s side at Euro 2016, as quoted by Telegraph.

Belgium will now take on five time winners Brazil in the quarter finals on Friday at the Kazan Arena.

Brazil defeated Mexico 2-0 with two second half strikes from Neymar Junior and Roberto Firmino.

Round of 16 Matches:

Saturday 30 June:

France 4-3 Argentina – Kazan (Match 50)

Argentina – Kazan (Match 50) Uruguay 2-1 Portugal – Sochi (Match 49)

Sunday 1 July:

Spain 1 (3) – 1 (4) Russia Moscow (Match 51)

Russia Moscow (Match 51) Croatia 1 (3) – 1 (2) Denmark (Match 52)

Monday 2 July:

Brazil 2-0 Mexico (Match 53)

Mexico (Match 53) Belgium 3-2 Japan (Match 54)

Tuesday 3 July

Sweden vs Switzerland – St Petersburg 3pm (Match 55)

Colombia vs England – Moscow (Spartak), 7pm (Match 56)

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July

Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod, 3pm (Match 57)

Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 – Kazan, 7pm (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July

Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 – Samara, 3pm (Match 60)

Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 – Sochi, 7pm (Match 59)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off

Saturday 14 July

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final

Sunday 15 July