Gift Ali completes switch to KCCA Football Club

Courtesy Photo

Like earlier confirmed by Kawowo Sports a week ago, midfielder Gift Abubakar Ali has finally being unveiled as a Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club on Monday.

The midfielder’s transfer was officially made public during a video posted on the club’s official twitter handle with the inscription;

Ladies and gentlemen: we have an announcement to make…Welcome Gift Ali to KCCA FC

The midfielder who has previously played at Proline and lately Police Football Club put pen to paper on a two year deal.

Ali joins Oscar Agaba from Synergy, defender Bernard Muwanga (from Sports Club Villa Jogoo), Sulaiman Mutyaba and Congolese Trevor Kanyinda as the other new signings.