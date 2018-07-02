Jorge Da Costa hails improve show against Azam

Jorge Miguel Da Costa praised his charges for an improved performance in the 1-1 draw with Azam.

The Venoms had earlier played to a similar result against Zanzibar’s JKU in their first game but thought the boys did better against a very tough side.

“It was a very very tough game,” said Da Costa. “But picking a draw with this team the defending champions is very important for us,” added the Portuguese.

“We have a very young team and we are trying to give our best. We were far better than how we were in our first game so we know everything is in our hands; we know if we win, we shall progress.

The Portuguese who guided the Venoms to the league title in his first full season at the Kitende based side thinks maintaining same attitude against South Sudan’s Kator will see them progress.

If we maintain same attitude, sort some issues and correct mistakes. I know the team is going to be better and only thinking of three points and that’s what we are going to go for.

For now, the Ugandan champions are not thinking of anything but a quarter final spot according to Da Costa.

“Before start of the competition, our target was to reach the quarter finals and we maintain that. From there, we shall set another target.

Against South Sudan’s Kator, the Portuguese promised to make a couple of changes just like he did against Azam.