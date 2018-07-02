Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club captures Nyamityobora captain

The transfer move for Nyamityobora Football Club captain Douglas Muganga to Jinja based side Kirinya-Jinja S.S is now done and dusted.

The diligent defender, 22, seals a two year move to Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S has won the silent haggling war that involved three clubs – Soana, URA and the parent club, Nyamityobora Football Club, who wanted to retain him.

Muganga, comfortable at all the defensive positions on the field of play has not been contracted by the Mbarara based outfit.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula is a long term admirer of the decent defender.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Ayiekoh moments after acquiring the defender, testified;

For long, I have always wanted to sign Muganga because he is a complete defender any team would love to have on their side. Now I have him, this is a great indicator that we have made the right signing defensively

Muganga is a Social Sciences graduate from Nkumba University and has previously played at Nkumba University FC in the FUFA Big League and University Football League.

He was a key pillar in the heart of the Nyamityobora backline as they attained promotion to the Uganda Premier League as the best club in the Rwenzori group before losing 1-0 to Elgon group winners Ndejje University FC in the ceremonial championship finale at Lugogo.

Muganga is ready to serve above self in the upcoming season at Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club, venturing top flight football for the very first time in life;

I am happy to reunite with my football god-father (Charles Ayiekoh). He has always encouraged me to train so hard, serve the game with fear or favour and here I am. I am ready to use this opportunity as a stepping stone for bigger opportunities in life ahead of me. Football is a team sport, I will liaise with all my teammates for the best

Muganga is an intelligent center half who can ably be deployed on the right or left back positions.

Besides the ball sense attribute, he is blessed with an awesome first touch on the ball with timely tackles, command from the back, headed and foot clearances, passing of all ranges as well as venturing opportunities to score an odd goal once in a while.

At Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club, he will reunite with former Nkumba University teammates Faizo Muwawo and Roch Somoka.

Somoka is one of the other options targeted at the club.