Lady Cricket Cranes leave for T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers

The Lady Cricket Cranes have left Uganda today for the European city of Amsterdam where they will be based for the next two weeks as they compete with seven other nations for a shot at the T20 World Cup in November in West Indies.

The side led by Kevin Awino will be representing the African region and will face other regional winners PNG (Pacific Asia), Thailand (Asia), UAE (Middle East), Scotland (Europe), hosts Netherlands and two test playing nations in Bangladesh and Ireland.

The side will be led by Kevin Awino and assisted by Janet Mbabazi. The technical team only made one change from the side that emerged African Champions in Namibia with Prico Nakitende coming in for Naomi Kayondo who couldn’t travel because of studies.

The Lady Cricket Cranes earned this spot after upsetting favorites Zimbabwe in Namibia last year and this will be the first time for the side to play in a major ICC event.

The games will be played on a T20 format and since the changes made by ICC, all games will be have full ICC status.

The Ugandans will kick off their campaign on July 7th with a game against Scotland.

Full Fixtures