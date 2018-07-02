Neymar, Firmino propel Brazil past Mexico to book round of 16 slot | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (5th Match, Round of 16):

Brazil 2– 0 Mexico

FIFA Media

Record FIFA World Cup champions Brazil have become the latest country to join the round of 16 stage in Russia.

Two second half goals from Neymar Junior and substitute Roberto Firmino netted the goals to give the South Americans a 2-0 win over Mexico in Samara on Monday.

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, the game was lit up by Neymar, who tapped home Willian’s teasing delivery from the left.

FIFA Media

Neymar drove the ball forward, back-heeled to Willian who dribbled deep into the box his shot across the box is turned in by Neymar.

Neymar turned provider with a similar assist to consolidate the victory.

Brazil joins the last 16 stage where already France, Uruguay, hosts Russia and Croatia have qualified.

On Monday night, the sixth round of 16 game will be played in Rostov between Belgium and Japan.

The winner between Belgium and Japan will face Brazil in the quarter finals in Kazan on Friday.

FIFA Media

Round of 16 Matches: Saturday 30 June: France 4-3 Argentina – Kazan (Match 50)

Argentina – Kazan (Match 50) Uruguay 2-1 Portugal – Sochi (Match 49) Sunday 1 July: Spain 1 (3) – 1 (4) Russia Moscow (Match 51)

Russia Moscow (Match 51) Croatia 1 (3) – 1 (2) Denmark (Match 52) Monday 2 July: Brazil 2-0 Mexico (Match 53)

Mexico (Match 53) Belgium vs Japan – Rostov-on-Don, 7pm (Match 54) Tuesday 3 July Sweden vs Switzerland – St Petersburg 3pm (Match 55)

Colombia vs England – Moscow (Spartak), 7pm (Match 56) Quarter-finals Friday 6 July Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod, 3pm (Match 57)

Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 – Kazan, 7pm (Match 58) Saturday 7 July Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 – Samara, 3pm (Match 60)

Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 – Sochi, 7pm (Match 59) Semi-finals Tuesday 10 July Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61) Wednesday 11 July Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62) Third place play-off Saturday 14 July Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm World Cup 2018 final Sunday 15 July Moscow (Luzhniki), 4pm

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Alvarez, Ayala, Salcedo, Gallardo; Rafa Marquez; Vela, Hector Herrera, Guardado, Lozano; Hernandez Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Filipe; Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar