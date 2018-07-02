Odongkara outstands as St George FC humbles Wolaita Dicha |Ethiopia Premier League

2018/19 Ethiopia Premier League (Week 28 Results):

St George 4-0 Wolaita Dicha

Wolaita Dicha Abraminch Kenema 0-0 Hawassa Kenema

Hawassa Kenema Ethio Electric 4-1 Fasil Kenema

Fasil Kenema Jimma Aba Jifar 3-0 Dedebit

Dedebit Sidama Bunna 2-1 Mekele Kenema

Mekele Kenema Welwalo Adigrat 1-0 Adama Kenema

Adama Kenema Defence 2-0 Woldiya Kenema

Record winners of the Ethiopia Premier League, St George Football Club are closer to winning their 29th crown.

On Sunday, during one of the seven matches on week 28, St George humiliated Wolaita Dicha F.C.

A brace from veteran Saladin Barghecho, Behailu Tussa and another from a new Cape Verde import propelled St George to their 13th victory of the season in 28 games, with 12 draws and three losses.

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Robert Odongkara featured for 90 minutes in the game and was unbeatable in between the goal posts.

St George now has 51 points, same as second placed Jimma Aba Jifar who defeated Dedebit 3-0.

Jimma Aba Jifar is only second because of a deficit of four goals, since St George has scored 38 to Jimma’s 34.

Third placed Sidama Bunna overcame Mekele Kenema 2-1.

Mekele Kenema also has the same points as Sidama Bunna (46 points).

Midfielder Yassar Mugerwa’s Fasil Kenema suffered a 4-1 loss on the road to Ethio Electric.

Fasil Kenema is 6th with 38 points whilst Ethio Electric is now 12th, a slot above the relegation red line on the 16 team log.

Woldiya Kenema, Abraminch Kenema and Diredawa Kenema are the three bottom lagging clubs with 20 points apiece.

The league will return this coming weekend with match day 29.