Vipers SC captain was delighted with his side’s 1-1 draw against Tanzania’s Azam FC in the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam.

Shaban Iddi put the holders in the lead after twenty two minutes before Daniel Sserunkuma levelled matters with his second goal in as many games six minutes later.

“It’s a good result for us,” said Lwanga. “We played well against defending champions and to hold them in their own backyard is no mean statement,” he added.

“Destiny still in our hands and hopefully, we pick a decent win in our last game and progress.

Vipers, third on the group A log with two points, as many behind both Azam and JKU take on South Sudan’s Kator in their last group game on Wednesday.