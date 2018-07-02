Uganda Pro boxer Katende collapses dead during training

Mustafa said he was not feeling fine, that he was sick and his colleagues told him to resume tomorrow but when Mzee (Ayub) Kalule came he said ‘let me do just three rounds. But in about the second round of hitting pads, Katende lost balance, collapsed on his back and hit the concrete floor.We rushed to him as he gasped for breath, as we waved him with shirts. We rushed him to Nsambya Hospital. Doctors told us that he might have suffered a heart attack

The head coach of Police Boxing Club Dan Kasole, confirmed the death as quoted by Daily Monitor;

A Ugandan professional boxer Mustafa Katende collapsed dead while a training session on Monday, 2nd July 2018 at Police Training School Gym in Kibuli, Kampala.

Katende’s promoter George Sseruwu dismissed the possibility that he was sick.

By the time he met his death, Katende was preparing for the next fight on July 30, 2018 in Poland.

More details about his death will be revealed as they emerge as well the burial arrangments.

Rest in Peace Mustafa Katende.