USPA votes Nkumba University Women Volleyball club as June’s best

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has on Monday, 2nd July 2018 voted Nkumba University Women Volleyball club as the best sports team for the month of June.

The journalists under their umbrella body convened at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala for the monthly assembly where voting for the previous month’s best sports personalities ranks key on the agenda.

Nkumba University Women Volleyball Club won the 2018 Genocide Memorial Volleyball Championship in Rwanda.

The Entebbe road based club garnered 365 points, ahead of the rally crew of Ronald Ssebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange who won the 2018 Fort Portal rally.

UCU Lady Cardinals, a women Football club were third with 285 points. UCU Lady Cardinals were the winners of 2018 FUFA Women’s cup after defeating She Corporate 2-0 at the Kabwohe play ground in Sheema district.

Commendations:

The sports journalists commended Azizi Damani Masaka women cricket team for dethroning Olila High team in the T-20 national league, weight lifter Lameck Muwanga who won Mr Kampala and Pirate Rugby Club for winning two national seven’s circuits.

Nkumba University Women Volleyball Club will be crowned next Wednesday, 11th July 2018 at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala alongside the April and May winners.

Athlete Joshua Cheptegei and the Uganda Cricket Cranes were named as the best in April and May respectively.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Sports Press Association president Sabiiti Muwanga confirmed that USPA will be engaged in a day long media seminar with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) on Friday, 13th July 2018 at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala.

Relatedly, Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) has also confirmed a media clinic with the journalists on Friday, 5th July 2018 at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala.