© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kefa Kisala is set to tender in his resignation as head coach at Jinja based Uganda Premier League outfit, BUL Football Club, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

The shocking development comes just a few months to kick off for the 2018/19 season as the club was busy planning for the new season.

The move could come as a surprise to the management of the club as they finished 7th with 39 points in the season past, a respectable position by and large.

A year ago, Kisala was appointed head coach at BUL FC on a two-year contract.

Kisala is a former Uganda Cranes player was a darling in his playing days as a left back-cum-winger who also played at Express and KCCA.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

As a coach, he served diligently at Express, Masaka LC, URA FC and BUL for two stints (2012-2015 and 2017-2018).

He was also assistant coach for the Uganda Cranes under Micho Sredejovic for a short spell before Moses Basena took over.

Kisala also handled the Uganda National U-20 team for the 2017 CAF U-20 qualifiers.

BUL Chairman Silver Alias could neither confirm nor deny Kisala’s resignation since he is on leave;

I am currently away from office because I am on leave. Actually, I have just heard and seen over whats up that he is set to join Express F.C. I will be back in office next week and we shall get the official communication.

Meanwhile, BUL FC is set to hold a crisis management meeting to forge a way forward and they are expected to announce Kisala’s replacement in the coming days.

Kisala leaves a void at such crucial time with Peter Onen (Assistant), David “Tiliika” Kiwanuka (Second Assistant) and Bright Dhaira (Goalkeeping coach) all still intact.

Meanwhile, the club is also contemplating on the possibility of retaining Technical Director Frank “Video” Anyau.