KCCA Media

Gift Ali has sung KCCA praises after joining the club on a three year deal.

The attacking midfielder was unveiled by the Lugogo based side on Monday after he completed a move from Proline, a side he rejoined six months after featuring for Police FC.

“First of all am happy to be a KCCA FC player,” Gigi as famously known among peers told the club’s website. “Am so humbled that am playing for the biggest club in the land,” he went on.

It is every player’s dream in Uganda to play for KCCA FC and for me when the opportunity came I took it up. I have the opportunity to grow myself as a player and I hope to add on the club’s glory by winning trophies with them.

Gigi is expected to make his debut in the Caf Champions League against Tunisia’s Esperance in mid-July and the new man can’t wait to feature.

I cannot wait to take to the field and play for KCCA FC. The club has amazing fans and players whose professionalism is top notch. The environment at the club is what a modern-day player would need to thrive.

The midfielder is one of the five new signings at the club that include Sulaiman Mutyaba, Bernard Muwanga, Trevor Kanyinda and Oscar Agaba.