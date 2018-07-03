Gor Mahia

Meddie Kagere has reiterated he has no regrets leaving Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia for Tanzania’s Simba last month.

The Ugandan born Rwanda striker crossed from K’Ogalo’s Green to Simba’s RED for a reported fee of 55,000 $ (Ugx. 214 million) following expiry of contract.

Kagere who opened his Simba account with a winner against APR of Rwanda in the ongoing CECAFA Kagame Cup at the National Stadium, Dar es Salam says the Tanzanian side had more on the table than K’Ogalo.

“As players, we are always after those who love you most, Simba showed me the love and gave me a good deal,” said Kagere as quoted by Daily Nation. “Gor Mahia took time to offer me a new contract,” he added.

“Luckily Simba came in with a lucrative deal that I couldn’t turn down since I was a free agent. This is my new love and for now, I’m a Simba player ready to face the challenge.

Kagere and Simba are seeking to win a record 7th Kagame Cup.

Simba is home to Uganda Cranes centre forward Emmanuel Okwi and defender Murushid Jjuuko who is on his way to South Africa’s SuperSport United.