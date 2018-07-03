© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Vipers’ Milton Karisa is wary of threat posed by minnows Kator of South Sudan.

The two sides face off in the must win game of group A with a win assuring the Venoms of a slot in the quarter finals.

Kator has no points and sits bottom of the group but Karisa, whose side lies 3rd on the four-team group has warned charges against expecting it easy.

“We are playing a side that is not going to be easy,” said Karisa while speaking to Vipers website. “We are both yet to win a game but our target will be to play as best as we can and qualify to the next stage,” he added before urging his teammates to go for an early goal.

“The ball is in our court tomorrow; we must focus and score early to stand a qualifying opportunity.

Vipers have scored two goals in as many games and have as many points in a group topped by JKU of Zanzibar and followed by Azam who are on four points.