© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Five days after we revealed Bernard Muwanga has joined KCCA, the club has confirmed his capture.

Just like midfielder Gift Ali, Muwanga was unveiled via a Video on the club’s official Twitter account.

The former immediate SC Villa captain signed a three year deal with the 12-time league champions and becomes KCCA fifth signing in the transfer window.

The wait is over. Another day, another announcement. It's official: Bernard Muwanga is a #KCCAFC player joining us from @SCVillaJOGOO. #WelcomeMuwanga pic.twitter.com/nV1pISrYEL — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) July 3, 2018

Although only Sulaiman Mutyaba (unattached), Gift Ali (Proline) and Muwanga (SC Villa) have been officially declared by the club as the new signings, Kawowo Sports reliably understands the Kasasiro have captured Congolese forward Trevor Kanyinda and left sided midfielder Oscar Agaba.

KCCA lost striker Derrick Nsibambi to Egypt’s Smouha while Paul Mucureezi didn’t renew his contract at the club.

The Uganda Cup holders are beefing the side ahead of the new season and the Caf Champions League where they are in group A alongside Tunisia’s Esperance, Egypt’s Al Ahly and Township Rollers of Botswana.