Kefa Kisala heavily linked to Express FC return

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mention any one coach in Uganda currently on the top agenda of every media house at the moment, the name Kefa Kisala will not miss out.

The 42 year old former Uganda Cranes international is on the wish list of many clubs in the Uganda top flight division.

Kisala is believed to have tendered in his resignation at Jinja based UPL club, BUL F.C with an eminent move to Wankulukuku based Express Football Club, christened as “Mukwano Gwa’ Bangi”.

A cult hero at Express F.C, Kisala is expected to be officially unveiled at one of the most followed and admired club in Uganda by the next coming days.

When contacted, the soft spoken tactician down-plays the talk;

As far as I know, I am still contracted at BUL F.C and can not commit myself elsewhere. Fine, they (Express FC) might be interested in my services something I can not dispute, but I can not comment at the moment because I have not yet signed any where

In case Kisala indeed returns to Express, this will be his second stint at the club he diligently served as a player and during his first spell (2006).

During the two periods (as player and coach at Express), Kisala won the Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup titles.

Kisala has also previously coached at Masaka Local Council, URA FC and BUL for two stints (2012-2015 and 2017-2018).

He was also assistant coach for the Uganda Cranes under Micho Sredejovic for a short spell before Moses Basena took over.

Kisala also handled the Uganda National U-20 team for the 2017 CAF U-20 qualifiers.

Express FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hamza Jjunju, ironically does not commit self about the arrival of Kisala to Express FC;

There is nothing conclusive and therefore nothing to tell the public. We shall communicate when we are ready and when everything is official

Last season, Express FC had troublesome and scary moments lagging the relegation waters for long spells before finally surviving the axe on the very last day of the season.

Also christened as “F.C”, “Square Pass Moto”, Express finished the 2017/18 season in an embarrassing 13th place with 31 points off 30 games, but safe enough to survive relegation.

The club was dogged by administrative woes and technical hitches, changing CEO’s and coaches often more like day alternates with night.

From Douglas Bamwenyana, Edward Kalungi, Samuel Kawalya to Shafik Bisaso and finally George “Best” Nsiimbe, all tacticians tested the tension and pressure at arguably Uganda’s most supported club, now a sleeping giant.

Kisala has been tipped for his unconditional love for the club and he is expected to come along with his own coaching staff.

Vastly experienced former KKL coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto, a proven hands-on tactician with that odd scouting eye is rumored to be Kisala’s right hand man.

Tamale has previously worked in the Kenya Premier League with Nairobi City Stars and was key in the promotion of Vipers Sports Club, Kajjansi based KB Lions back in the days.