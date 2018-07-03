Wednesday July 4, 2018

Vipers (Uganda) Vs Kator (South Sudan) – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam 7pm

Vipers Media

Brian Nkuubi has been ruled out of the Vipers must win clash against South Sudan’s Kator in their last group A match in the ongoing CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Nkuubi, who started the previous 1-1 draw with holders Azam was injured in the last quarter of the game and didn’t train with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday.

Good news though for Miguel Da Costa’s charge who have the quarter final in sight is the availability of Milton Karisa who was feared injured after colliding with Azam FC skipper Aggrey Morris on Sunday.

Third on the group with two points, a win will ensure the Ugandan champions reach the last time of the competition that has been in the limbo since 2015.

Jorge Miguel Da Costa already hinted at making changes in the team and thus stylish Frank Tumwesigye Zagga or pacey David Owori is likely to replace Nkuubi in the starting lineup.

“With the games coming after one or two days, changes are expected,” said Da Costa in the aftermath of a draw with Azam. “We shall look at the opponents and see which changes we can make,” he added.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese is expected to maintain largely the same team with skipper Taddeo Lwanga and new partner Rahmat Ssenfuka keeping their slots in the midfield, Dan Sserunkuma upfront and goalie Bashir Sekagya between the sticks.

The Permutations in Group A

A win for Vipers automatically qualifies them to the quarterfinals irrespective of results elsewhere.A draw puts the Venoms at a risk as they have to rely on favourable results from Group B and C regarding the best loser’s slot.A loss books Vipers an early flight back to Uganda since it condemns them to a fourth place finish in the group. If Zanzibar’s JKU, the group leaders and Azam FC, the second placed draw, then Vipers will need a three goal margin win over Kator FC to top the group. A win to either JKU or Azam confirms them as group A winners leaving Vipers to settle for second place if they beat Kator FC.

Vipers Probable XI

Bashir Ssekagya (GK), Fred Okot, Geoffrey Wasswa, Bashir Asiku, Yayo Lutimba, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Taddeo Lwanga ©, Frank Tumwesigye, Duncan Seninde, Milton Karisa and Daniel Sserunkuma.