© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has set the ball rolling for the 2018 Pearl of Africa Rally.

The event that is the fifth round of the African Rally Championship due 20-22 July was officially launched on Tuesday at Shell Bugolobi, in the capital Kampala.

Vivo Energy Uganda, the producers of Shell V-Power fuel has yet again extended its loyalty to the Africa Rally Championship round with a boost of 110 million Uganda shillings.

The package was announced by the Vivo Energy Managing Director Gilbert Assi.

“Vivo Energy is delighted to continue with the support of the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

“Shell is commitment to innovation through Motorsport is an integral part of the extensive research and development programmes. Safety for both fans and drivers will our priority too,” said Assi.

FMU president Dusman Okee promised a much better event this year.

“I would like to first appreciate Shell for the continued support extended to the rally.

“My team especially the safety officials have everything in control to have a safe event. Our fans should expect the best,” said Okee.

Vivo Energy has also extended it’s support worth Shs.175m to four rally crews; Ronald Sebuguzi, Arthur Blick, Omar Mayanja and Umar Kakyama.

Current Africa Rally Championship leader Manvir Baryan from Kenya is yet again expected to take the centre stage of this year’s event with his Skoda Fabia.

The event will be run on two days with a Super Special Stage at the Motorsports arena Busiika.

Day two will consists of four stages all repeated twice.

The total competitive distance of the rally is 211.72 kilometres.