2018 FIFA World Cup

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Sweden condemned a 10-man Switzerland side 1-0 during the seventh match of the round of 16 stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup played at the St. Petersburg stadium on Tuesday.

Emil Forsburg scored the lone strike of the match, coming in the 66th minute of the well contested game.

Forsberg’s goal was a result of a heavy deflection off the foot of Switzerland’s Akanji.

Switzerland finished the game with 10 men following a sending off for Michael Lang after a professional foul in the fourth minute of added time.

In fact, the Swiss survived a penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review decision since the main match referee had already indicated a penalty.

This was the first time since 1994 that Sweden advanced to the quarter finals since 1994, and the first time since 1958 that they won back to back matches at the FIFA World Cup finals.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s jinx for failure to win a knock out FIFA World Cup match continued having failed in 1994, 2006, 2014 and lately 2018.

Sweden joins Uruguay, France, Russia, Croatia, record five time World Cup champions Brazil and Belgium at the round of 16 stage.

The Swed await the winner between Colombia and the three Lions, England.

The two sides square off in Moscow’s Spartak on Tuesday night.

Round of 16 Matches:

Saturday 30 June:

France 4-3 Argentina – Kazan (Match 50)

Argentina – Kazan (Match 50) Uruguay 2-1 Portugal – Sochi (Match 49)

Sunday 1 July:

Spain 1 (3) – 1 (4) Russia Moscow (Match 51)

Russia Moscow (Match 51) Croatia 1 (3) – 1 (2) Denmark (Match 52)

Monday 2 July:

Brazil 2-0 Mexico (Match 53)

Mexico (Match 53) Belgium 3-2 Japan (Match 54)

Tuesday 3 July

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland (Match 55)

Switzerland (Match 55) Colombia vs England – Moscow (Spartak), 7pm (Match 56)

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July

Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod, 3pm (Match 57)

Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 – Kazan, 7pm (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July

Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 – Samara, 3pm (Match 60)

Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 – Sochi, 7pm (Match 59)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off

Saturday 14 July

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final

Sunday 15 July