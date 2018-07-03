Football

Uganda Cranes left back transfers from Portugal to Greece

by David Isabirye
Hellenic Republic PAS Giannina
Alex Kakuba during his unveiling at Hellenic Republic PAS Giannina

Uganda Cranes’ left back Alex “Junior” Kakuba has completed his transfer from Portuguese club, CD Feirense to Greek top flight outfit, Hellenic Republic PAS Giannina.

Kakuba had stayed in Portugal for close to six years since transfering from Ugandan club Proline.

At Hellenic Republic PAS Giannina, a club found in Ioannina city and hosts their home games at Zosimades stadium, he put pen to paper on a 2 year deal and he will don shirt 15.

The former Proline FC player who has been turning out for Portuguese side CD Feirense, has been handed shirt number 15 on arrival.

Courtesy
Alex Kakuba (middle) in action for Clube Desportivo Feirense against Sporting Clube De Portugal

Kakuba noted;

It is a challenge for me to compete in a different championship than Portugal and I am looking forward to playing with PAS Giannina. I hope to stand up to the trust of the President of Team Chrisostasis, our Coach Petrakis and the Football Director of Nirhaco, whom I thank for the opportunity they give me

Kakuba has previously played at Esperança Lagos, Sporting Covilha, Estoril Praia and lately CD Feirense.

He is one of the products from the famous Airtel Masaza Tournament championship having played for Mawogola Ssaza team alongside goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, left winger Robert Omunuk, defender Ivan Bukenya and winger Sula “Malouda” Matovu.

