URA FC further reinforces technical bench

URA Football Club has further beefed up their technical department with one big name – George Lutalo Bbosa, on a three-year tenure.

George Lutalo Bbosa is yet another coach brought to URA F.C. For his experience especially of grooming and spotting players, the club recruited him to beef up the already existing technical team

The former Jinja Municipal Council Hippos coach joins a big team of coaches at URA F.C headed by Sam Bamwenyana Ssimbwa.

Robert Mukasa is Ssimbwa’s immediate assistant, with former club legend Augustine Nsumba the second assistant and former Vipers goalkeeping coach Steven Billy Kiggundu as the goalkeepers’ tactician.

Lutalo’s arrival will further affirm URA’s aspirations and bold plans ahead of the new season.

Last season, URA F.C finished a distant 10th with a mere 37 points fetched from the 30 games played.

Planning for the new season is already underway with technical and players recruitment.

Among the new players on board are gifted left winger Robert Omunuk (from Kenya Premier League side, Tusker), Ronald Musana (formerly at KCCA).