URA FC signs Bright Stars striker

by David Isabirye
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Striker Joshua Kawadwa (left) shoots during a Bright Stars game at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club  has completed the signing of lanky center forward Joshua Kawadwa from Bright Stars F.C.

Kawadwa joins the tax collectors’ side on a three year tenure.

“I thank the URA FC management for identifying me and I promise to deliver my best for the club which I have always loved to play for” Kawadwa told the club media.

URA F.C, winners of the Uganda Premier League on four occasions have already secured left winger Robert Omunuk (from Kenya Premier League side, Tusker) and Ronald Musana (formerly at KCCA and URA).

Ian Rumanyika, the Director of Communications at URA F.C hints of a bold strategy to develop committed and devoted workforce;

We are still on the look out of talented young players as we develop a professional club with highly trained and motivated workforce

Last season, URA F.C finished 10th with a mere 37 points fetched from the 30 games played.

