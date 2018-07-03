Today’s Results

Rayon Sport (Rwanda) 1-1 AS Port (Djibouti)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) 2-2 Lydia Ludic (Burundi)

Former Ugandan international Daniel Wagaluka was on the score sheet for Burundi’s Lydia Ludic as they held Kenyan champions Gor Mahia to a 2-2 draw in the Kagame Cup.

Gor Mahia went down as early as the second minute when a sloppy back pass from Francis Kahata was interrupted by Francis Kitenge who slotted home to give the Burundi side a lead.

But the lead lasted just four minutes as the K’Ogalo drew level through Philemon Otieno and the match ended 1-1 at half time.

Five minutes after restart, Wagaluka restored the Burundi’s side’s lead forcing the ball past Shaban Odhoji.

Gor Mahia then became dominant but they had to wait till the last minute of additional time to draw level again thanks to a well taken penalty from Jacques Tuyisenge.

The draw means Gor Mahia has now picked two points from as many games and will need a victory in their last game against table topping AS Port of Djibouti to reach the quarter finals.

In the other group game B on the day, Rayon Sport were also held to a 1-1 draw by AS Port.

Action continues on Wednesday with Uganda’s Vipers in action against South Sudan’s Kator.