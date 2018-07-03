Sprite Ballers 3×3 Finals

Girls: Buddo S.S 19-5 Seeta High

Buddo S.S 19-5 Seeta High Boys: Seeta High 12-13 Watoto Hoops

The 2018 Sprite Ballers Schools Tour under the Fast Track program concluded over the weekend with the finale at Kampala International University in Kansanga.

Buddo Secondary School (Girls) and Watoto (Boys) claimed titles on Saturday night at the expense of Seeta High School (Main) in both categories.

Budo defeated Seeta High 19-5 to take home the girls’ trophy while Watoto edged Seeta High 13-12 under the flood lights.

To reach the finals Buddo saw off St. Noa 11-6 while Seeta High beat Watoto Sparks 13-8. In the boys’ category, Seeta High beat Cranes High 13-11 in the semifinals while Watoto beat St. Joseph’s Vocational School (JOVOC) Mbarara 9-4.

The Sprite Ballers was aimed at choosing the finest 3×3 players in the country U-18 by the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) with help from the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) under the Fast Track program.

The program was aimed at 50 schools in Uganda.

Selected Pool of Players

Girls

1. Aziida Nalayunga ( St Noah Girrls)

2. Toskin Thelma (Nabisunsa Girls)

3. Denise Tekitendwa (St Mary’s Kitende)

4. Prosper Anyine ( Watoto)

5. Lydia Mbabazi (Watoto Sch)

6. Shakira Nanvubya (Buddo S S)

7. Shalom Mwanguzi (Exodus)

8. Agatha Kamwada (Seeta Main)

9. Namwenge Berna (Buddo S S)

10. Grant Generous (Watoto)

11. Shadia Mbwali

12. Firdaus Namuleme

13. Isooto Alice

14. Moreen Nankumbi

Boys

1. Arnold Kisekka (Crane High)

2. George Okello (Vienna International)

3. Larry Kimambo (Kisasi Sec Sch)

4. Rodgers Duana (Kisasi Sec Sch)

5. Rajab Mpiima (Kibuli Sec )

6. Fayeed Baale

7. Jackson Kalubya (Kisasi Sec)

8. Raymond Iraima (Kisasi Sec)

9. John Teeko (Kisasi Sec sch)

10. Kevin Kasobya (Crane High)

11. Justin Evan Odoch