Wokorach returns as Rugby Cranes team to face Kenya Simbas is named

Saturday, July 7 | RFUEA Ground

Kenya Simbas vs. Uganda Rugby Cranes

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Michael Wokorach is back to the Rugby Cranes squad for the first time this season and ready to play when Uganda takes on Kenya Simbas in Nairobi on Saturday.

Wokos, as he is popularly known, had fallen out with the coaching staff early in the season, and ruled himself out the team despite being fully fit at the start of the international season.

Having lost to Kenya in the first leg of the Elgon Cup, Uganda need a response in the return leg but, more importantly, a good result will ensure the Rugby Cranes stay in contention to maintain their Tier A status.

Head coach John Duncan and his assistant Robert Seguya named the 23-man squad after the training on Monday evening with Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach, Ivan Magomu, Martial Chumkam, Ronald Musajjagulanyago and Marvin Odong all returning to the team.

The Rugby Cranes lost their first game of the campaign to Namibia in Windhoek.

Rugby Cranes Team to Kenya

Asuman Mugerwa, Saul Kivumbi, Collins Kimbowa, Martial Chumkam, Joseph Tamale, Paul Sekate, Conrad Wanyama, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Ivan Magomu, Pius Ogena, Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasiito, Justin Kimono, James Odong, Philip Wokorach, Marvin Odong, Charles Uhuru, Eliphaz Emong, Ronald Musajjagulanyago, Brian Asaba, Robert Aziku, Byron Oketayot, Simon Olet