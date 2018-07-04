2018 FIFA World Cup quarter final schedule takes shape

FIFA Media

2018 FIFA World Cup (Quarter finals):

Friday 6 July:

Uruguay Vs France – Nizhny Novgorod , 5 PM (Match 57)

, 5 PM (Match 57) Brazil Vs Belgium – Kazan, 9 PM (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July:

Sweden vs England – Samara, 5 PM (Match 60)

(Match 60) Russia Vs Croatia – Sochi, 9 PM (Match 59)

Following the final two matches for the round of 16 stage at the on-going 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia played on Tuesday, the complete menu for the quarter finals is now known.

Sweden overcame a 10 man Switzerland outfit at the St Petersburg Stadium before England won 4-3 via a tense penalty shoot out following a one all draw in normal time.

The quarter final matches kick off on Friday with a double header.

Uruguay takes on France in Nizhny Novgorod in the early kick off at 5PM before five time record winners Brazil will face off on form Belgium in Kazan.

The second set of quarter finals will return on Saturday. Sweden plays England in Samara at 5PM, Russia will play Croatia in Sochi at 9 PM.

The semi-final matches will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, 10th and 11th July 2018.

Round of 16 Results:

Saturday 30 June:

France 4-3 Argentina (Match 50)

Argentina (Match 50) Uruguay 2-1 Portugal (Match 49)

Sunday 1 July:

Spain 1 (3) – 1 (4) Russia (Match 51)

Russia (Match 51) Croatia 1 (3) – 1 (2) Denmark (Match 52)

Monday 2 July:

Brazil 2-0 Mexico (Match 53)

Mexico (Match 53) Belgium 3-2 Japan (Match 54)

Tuesday 3 July

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland (Match 55)

Switzerland (Match 55) Colombia 1 (3) -1 (4) England (Match 56)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 10 July:

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July:

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off:

Saturday 14 July:

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final:

Sunday 15 July