Arua Municipality to host Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association elections

Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Elections:

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

In Arua Municipality (At Mvara S.S.S)

Arua Municipality has been confirmed as the host venue for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) elections.

The date ear marked for these elections where new office bearers will be elected for the four year tenure is tentatively Wednesday, 11th July 2018.

USSSA electoral committee chairperson Grace Abalo made the announcement as well as the entire road map for the elections.

“We shall conduct the USSSA elections on 11th July 2018 in Arua at Mvara Secondary School. Picking of forms started on 28th June and will end on Wednesday, 4th July 2018 at 5 PM” Abalo noted.

Abalo will be assisted by Joseph Opio Ekodeu.

Candidates for executive positions, nominators and seconders must be coming from different districts.

The deadline for submission of names for the district delegates is Thursday, 5th July, 2018 whilst the successful candidates will be released to the general public on Friday, 6th July 2018.

Incumbent president Patrick Okanya has already expressed interest in the top seat.

Okanya has been the acting president since the suspension of former Kibuli S.S head teacher, Ali Mugagga.