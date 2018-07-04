© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Crested Cranes will face Kenya Harambee Starlets in the opening match of the 2018 CECAFA Women Challenge Cup that kicks off on July 19 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The development follows the release of the fixtures of the week-long tournament by the secretariat of the Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

CECAFA General Secretary Nicholas Musonye confirmed the development in a press conference held at Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

Speaking at the presser, Musonye, as quoted by ferwafa.rw, said;

Five countries have confirmed their intention and we will host the tournament in a league format and hosts Rwanda is ready to stage a successful tournament.

The tournament that was earlier scheduled to take place in May but indefinitely postponed will be played in a league format with all the five confirmed participants (Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia) facing each other and the overall winner crowned champion.

Meanwhile, hosts Rwanda will face reigning champions Tanzania in their opening game at Stade De Kigali where all the matches will be played from July 19-27.

Tanzania won the title after edging Kenya in the final of the last tournament hosted by Uganda at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru. Ethiopia overcame Uganda to take third place.

Fixtures (EAT)

Thursday, July 19

Kenya vs. Uganda – 3:00 pm

Rwanda vs. Tanzania – 5:15 pm

Friday, July 20: Rest Day

Saturday, July 21

Ethiopia vs. Uganda – 2:00 pm

Kenya vs. Tanzania – 5:15 pm

Sunday, July 22: Rest Day

Monday, July 23

Uganda vs. Tanzania – 3:00 pm

Rwanda vs. Ethiopia – 5:15 pm

Tuesday, July 24: Rest Day

Wednesday, July 25

Kenya vs. Ethiopia – 3:00 pm

Uganda vs. Rwanda – 5:15 pm

Thursday, July 26: Rest Day

Friday, July 27