Hamu Kayondo puts Tornado Bee to the sword, moves Challengers to 2nd place

Match Summary

Challengers CC 361/9 Hamu Kayondo 181(137), Arthur Kyobe 88(64) in 48 overs beat Tornado Bee CC 102/10 Nicholas Kebba 27(69) in 29.2 overs by 267 runs (DLS revised score 369)

Toss won by Challengers who opted to bat

Man of match: Hamu Kayondo 181(137)

Without talisman Roger Mukasa and Deus Muhumuza who were both in Kenya playing for Stray Lions, Tornado Bee had a big mountain to climb against a resolute Challengers.

Challengers came into the game just one place ahead of Tornado Bee who were uncomfortable in sixth place and when they won the toss and batted first with intent.

Challengers opening pair of Arthur Kyobe (86) and Hamu Kayondo (181) put on a batting master class spraying the ball to all parts of Lugogo. Kayondo scored a personal best of 181 off 137 balls to help his side post a commanding 361/9.

In reply, Tornado Bee failed to even march Hamu Kayondo’s individual total crumbling for just 102 all out. Only Nicholas Kebba (27) managed a respectable score of giving Challengers a big 267 runs win.

The win propelled Challengers to second place leaving Tornado Bee stranded in sixth place, just two places above the relegation zone.