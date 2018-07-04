Ntege’s Township Rollers to host Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns in Build Up match

Pre-season Build Up Match:

Saturday, 7th July 2018

Township Rollers Vs Mamelodi Sundowns

National Stadium, Gaborone (3:30 PM)

Botswana Premier League reigning champions Township Rollers will face off with South African Mamelodi Sundowns this coming Saturday in an international build up match at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

This will be the return leg of the two clubs in less than a week.

Sundowns defeated Rollers in a closed door pre-season friendly 3-0 played at Phokeng outside Rustenburg the previous Saturday.

Two Uganda Cranes players, goalkeeper Dennis Onyango (Sundowns) and Township Rollers’ midfielder Ivan “Kojja” Ntege will lock horns in the game.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Both sides are preparing for the start of their respective countries’ leagues and most importantly, the CAF Champions league group stage matches.

The match will further present the Rollers with the golden opportunity to test out their three newly acquired players.

Tumisang Orebonye (striker), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (defender) and Jackson Lesole (midfielder) were all signed from Gaborone United Sports Club.

This will be the first opportunity for the trio to play before the passionate home fans.