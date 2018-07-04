Onduparaka FC captures BUL’s utility player

KAWOWO SPORTS

West Nile based side Onduparaka Football Club has completed the signing of utility player Fred Agandu from Jinja’s BUL Football club on a three year time lag.

Agandu, comfortable as a right back and defensive midfielder becomes the third signing for the Catarpillars in the primary transfer window.

He shared his views moments after inking the deal as shared by the club website;

I am very excited to be joining Onduparaka F.C because its one of the biggest clubs we have in the country now. I know it will come with a lot of challenges most especially fitting in because of the quality of players but as a player Challenges are all what we look for and am ready. Am also excited about coming Home because I will be fighting for my own people’s pride.

He is expected to bring healthy competition and a tricky selection puzzle to the technical team at the right back position that already has the ever fresh Aggrey Kirya and prodigal son Gasper Adriko.

Agandu has previously played at Sports Club Victoria University, KJT-Rwenshama, The Saints, Simba and lately BUL Football Club.

Besides the good first touch he has on the ball, Agandu is a workaholic and has awesome command of the game as well as teammates.

He has previously won the Uganda Cup with Victoria University, the Nile Basis tournament and played at the CAF Confederation cup as well.

A fortnight ago, Onduparaka FC also confirmed the signing of striker Amis Thiago Muwonge from Dove Masindi on a three year tenure, who was followed by Maroons’ center half Richard Ayiko.

Meanwhile, midfielder Gadafi Wahabu also rejoined the Catarpillars after serving his six month loan spell at FUFA Big league side, Doves Football Club.

Onduparaka FC will commence preparations for the new season in a one week’s time.