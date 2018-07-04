Uganda Crested Cranes star player Ikwaput signs for Kazahstan top flight club

FUFA Media

Uganda Crested Cranes player Fazil “Faustar” Ikwaput has joined Kazakhstan top tier women club, BIIK-Kazygurt F.C, a regular competitor at the UEFA Women champions league.

The development was confirmed by Daniel Kisseka Ntale, the managing director at Jodana Sports Management.

A statement released by Ntale reads;

We are happy to announce the transfer of Fazila Ikwaput to a European Champions League Women side BIIK-Kazygurt FC, Kazakhstan from an Indian side Gokulam, Kerila FC. The deal was sealed this week. We wish you the best in your new journey to Europe

Ikwaput, 20, is the reigning Airtel FUFA Woman Footballer of the year, 2018.

She transfers from Indian Premier side, Gokulam Kerala women football club which she had joined from Soroti based Olila High School.

Her pace, sublime first touch, dribble and eye for goal will definitely inspire BIIK-Kazygurt Women Football Club to greater strides.

Ikwaput departed Uganda on Tuesday evening for Kazahstan to join her new club.

The club is also home to four other Africans with the Cameroonian duo of Jacky Annette Messomo and Josephine Ngandi as well as Nigeria’s Charity Adule and Chinwendu Ihezuo.

BIIK-Kazygurt Women FC

The other female Ugandan footballers featuring in the diaspora leagues include Jean Sseninde Namayega with Crystal Palace Ladies Women Football Club in the United Kingdom, Sandra Nabweteme and Joan Nakirya (South West Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) as well as Natasha Shirazi who plays at Danish club, Ballerupskovlude Foothold BSF .

About BIIK-Kazygurt Women Football Club:

BIIK Kazygurt is a women’s football club based in Shymkent, Kazakhstan competing in the Kazakhstani Championship.

They have won 8 Kazakhstani league and knock out crowns apiece.

Formerly established in Almaty, the team won five championships in a row between 2004 and 2008 under this name and represented Kazakhstan in the European Cup, making it into the last 16 in four occasions. The club has played some seasons in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.