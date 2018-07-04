Results

Vipers (Uganda) 3-0 Kator (South Sudan)

Azam (Tanzania) 1-0 JKU (Zanzibar)

Vipers Media

Goals from Duncan Seninde, Steven Mukwala and Yayo Lutimba were enough for Vipers to storm the quarter finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

The Venoms who began the game in third position on the group A log started brightly with Daniel Sserunkuma, Seninde and Milton Karisa putting the South Sudan side under enormous pressure but they stood resilient.

But the resilience was broken in the 22nd minute when Sseninde effort from a short corner beat goalie Fred Mugagga in the Kator goal at the near post with midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka bagging the assist.

A minute later, Mukwala made it 2-0 with a low finish off Sserunkuma well-timed pass after he received a brilliant ball from Ssenfuka who intercepted the opponents attack in the middle of the pack.

From then on, it appeared like more goals would come for the Ugandan champions but the first half whistle came with no change in the score line.

The game was no different in the second stanza with Jorge Miguel Da Costa’s charges troubling the competitions’ debutants but with no breakthrough thanks to Mugagga and Vipers’ lethargic forwards.

Changes were called with Karisa, Okot and Sseninde giving way to Ashraf Mandela, Frank Tumwesigye and David Owori as Vipers aimed at killing off the game.

It wasn’t until the second minute of additional time that the icing was put on the cake by a Yayo shot off Sserunkuma ball.

The win lifted the Venoms to second on the log with 5 points, dislodging JKU who lost to Azam in their final game.

By finishing second, Vipers will face off against group B leaders with Rayon Sport, Gor Mahia and AS Port lurking.