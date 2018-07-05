Abraham Ndugwa: Former Masavu captain completes move to Vipers

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Through out the 2017-18 Uganda Premier League season, it’s was clear Abraham Ndugwa was not going to stay at Masavu Football Club regardless of how the campaign would turn out for the Entebbe based side.

The forward who recieved his national team cap in the international friendly against Sao Tome and Principe was the standout out performer for Masavu who could not live beyond a season in the Premier League.

Towards the end of the season, he was linked with a move to league champions Viepers Sports Club.

And on Thursday, Ndugwa became Vipers latest signing after putting pen to paper on a three-year year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The former Entebbe Young striker scored 6 goals and assisted a handful during Masavu’s dreadful campaign in the Uganda Premier League.

Ndugwa who has been a target for KCCA, URA FC, Express, Mbarara City and Kenyan side AFC Leopards has become the Venoms’ eight signing in the off season.

He joins Rahmat Ssenfuka (Police), Bashir Sekagya and Joseph Janjali (UPDF), Ibrahim Kiyemba (SC Villa), Fred Okot (URA), Livingston Mulondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS) and Dickens Okwir (Amuka Bright Stars).

With Erisa Ssekisambu already through St. Mary’s exit door and Tonny Odur also on his way out, Ndugwa is expected to join self selected Dan Sserunkuma and Milton Karisa on the forward line.

Vipers is currently taking part in the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania where they are through to the quarter finals.