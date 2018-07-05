© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Second tier outfit, Kamuli Park Football Club, one of the Rwenzori Group teams playing in the FUFA Big League has been bought off by Kampala based businessmen, Kawowo Sports authoritatively reports.

According to the former Communications Director of the club, Wilson Kantu, at least Shs.100M was the total amount used to buy the club.

Former chairman Abed Majid Muwanika, who owned the club fully with 100 percent shares confirmed and acknowledged that the club was indeed sold off.

“Yes. I sold off the club after consultations with a few of my close colleagues. All the paperwork and necessary details with the payments were done. The club will no longer be based in Kamuli District,” Muwanika attested.

Kamuli Park F.C graduated to the second highest football division after a merged with Muhammed Baziriggende’s Artland Katale.

For the season of 2016/17, the club played as Artland-Katale – Kamuli Park, before gaining fully independence to Kamuli Park Football Club in the subsequent 2017/18 season.

Last season, Kamuli Park FC finished fourth on the 12 team log in the Rwenzori Group and it was not good enough to guarantee them a play off slot in the run for the remaining slot to the Uganda Premier League.

“All the former players at Kamuli Park F.C have been since granted their release letters and are free to join any other clubs of their choice,” Kantu explained.

Change of Identity (Birth of Wakiso Giants F.C):

Kawowo Sports has established that the new owners of Kamuli Park have already written to the FUFA top most governing body, the Executive Committee requesting for a change of name to Wakiso Giants Football Club.

The new club (Wakiso Giants F.C) has also embarked on a vibrant re-branding and marketing strategy.

They have already established their offices at Najjankanumbi, along the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway, recruited the technical staff, finest players and embarked on an energized campaign to come up with the best ever club website in Uganda.

They will host their home matches at Wakiso Resource Center.