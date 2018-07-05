Football

Gor Mahia, Rayon spot storm Kagame Cup quarter finals

by Ismael Kiyonga
Thursday Results

  • Gor Mahia (Kenya) 2-0 AS Port (Djibouti)
  • Lydia Ludic (Burundi) 1-3 Rayon Sport (Rwanda)
Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia and Rayon Sport have reached the quarter finals of the ongoing CECAFA Kagame Cup after seeing off Djibouti’s AS Port 2-0 and Burundi’s Lydia Ludic respectively.

Philemon Othieno and Charles Momanyi scored for Kenyan champions in the first half at National stadium, Dar es Salam.

Gor Mahia went ahead in the game in the 13th minute when Othieno caught the AS Port defence napping to slot home.

With four minutes to the half time break, Momanyi doubled the lead from Godfrey Walusimbi’s corner to ensure a two goal cushion at half time.

Rayon Sport Players Celebrate triumph

In the second half, the Djibouti side which came into the game top with four points improved and called Boniface Olouch into some saves but the K’Ogalo held on for maximum points to finish on 5 points.

Elsewhere in the group, Rwanda’s Rayon Sport won 3-1 against Burundi’s Lydia Ludic to join the Kenyan side into the last eight on four points.

The former immediate Rwanda champions, tied on every aspect with Gor Mahia in the group have confirmed a date with  Uganda’s Vipers in the quarter finals as we wait to hear from organizing committee.

Abdul Rwatubyaye 29’, Muhire Kevin 49’ and Pierre Kwizera 71’ scored for the former Rwanda champions to cancel out Dan Wagaluka’s early strike for the Burundi side.

The quarter finals will be played on Sunday and Monday at National stadium and Chamazi Complex.

