Lacrosse Cranes head coach Ginneagar optimistic ahead of World Championships

2018 FIL World Lacrosse Championships (12th – 21st July):

Netanya – Israel

Lacrosse Cranes head coach Pete Ginnegar is optimistic that the Uganda will perform well at the 2018 World championship will be hosted by Israel in Netanya city come July 2018.

Ginneagar arrived in the country on Tuesday alongside another coach Michael Allan to fine tune the players before the team travels to Israel;

The team is set and we are in training for the final drills. Uganda will perform well despite the inexperience. We shall work on the athleticism

Uganda is in the Olive group along Poland, Hongkong and Luxembourg.

Uganda kicks off action on Thursday, 12th July 2018 at the Wingate 4 venue.

A total of 48 countries will assemble in Israel. The Ugandan team has two goalkeepers Allan Omone and James Okello.

There are nine defenders and 12 offensive players.

The Uganda Lacrosse Foundation announced Encore Lacrosse as the official uniform sponsor as well as STX and Adrenaline Lacrosse who provided the custom helmets and socks.

The team departs on Tuesday, 10th July 2018 via Ethiopian Airlines.

The tournament will start on 12th July and climax on 21st July 2018.

The full team: