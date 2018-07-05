Snook makes four changes to Kenya Simbas team to face Rugby Cranes

Saturday, July 7

Kenya Simbas vs. Uganda Rugby Cranes – RFUEA Grounds, 3:00 pm

Kenya head coach Ian Snook has made four changes to Simbas’ starting line up to face Uganda Rugby Cranes in the Africa Gold Cup match scheduled for Saturday, July 7 at the RFUEA Grounds.

The clash that serves as a 2019 World Cup qualifier and return leg of the Elgon Cup kicks-off at 3pm.

Oliver Mangeni, Jacob Ojee and Vincent Mose are recalled to face Rugby Cranes while Kabras Sugar’s Felix Ayange has been added to the squad.

Biko Adema drops to the bench with Vincent Moses taking his place at fullback, Isaac Adimo will start at fly-half while Darwin Mukidza continues at inside centre.

Jacob Ojee comes in for Edmund Anya who picked up a knock over the weekend while Kabras Sugar’s Felix Ayange is up for his test debut replacing Tony Onyango on the right wing.

France based Simon Muniafu could play his first game under Snook but will start from the bench. Kabras Sugar’s Hillary Mwanjilwa makes the bench as well alongside Zimbabwe match winner Dalmus Chituyi, Martin Owila and Xavier Bett.

Kenya demolished Uganda in the first leg of the Elgon Cup in May and heading into the Saturday encounter, the Simbas are in prime position to win the contest.

Uganda will be playing their second game of the Gold Cup having been ripped apart, 55-6, in the opener against Namibia while Kenya will be looking to make it three wins in three outings, having beaten Morocco 28-24, and coming from down to beat Zimbabwe, 45-36, last weekend.

Uganda named its squad for the game with Michael and Phillip Wokorach returning to the team.

Simbas Staring XV: 1. Patrick Ouko 2. Colman Were 3. Joseph Odero 4. Andrew Chogo 5. Oliver Mang’eni 6. George Nyambua 7. Elkeans Musonye 8. Davis Chenge (Captain), 9. Samson Onsomu, 10. Isaac Adimo, 11. Jacob Ojee, 12. Darwin Mukidza (Vice Captain), 13. Peter Kilonzo, 14. Felix Ayange, 15.Vincent Mose

Replacements: 16. Peter Karia, 17. Moses Amusala, 18. Hillary Mwanjilwa, 19. Simon Muniafu, 20. Dalmus Chituyi, 21. Martin Owilah, 22. Xavier Bett, 23. Biko Adema