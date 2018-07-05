Sserunkuma feels Vipers can beat any team at CECAFA Kagame Cup

Citizen TV

Vipers Sports Club squeezed through to the quarter finals of the 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-0 win over Kator FC.

Goals from Duncan Seninde, Steven Mukwala and Yayo Lutimba saw the Ugandans ease past the South Sudan outfit at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania having started the game third in Group A.

And after reaching the last eight, Dan Sserunkuma believes the Venoms can sting anyone and go deep into the tournament.

The diminutive strikers believes they played well during their group engagements, and thus they are not afraid of any team.

“We feel we have played well against teams we were paired with in Group A of the Cecafa Kagame Cup. We are not afraid of anyone in the quarterfinals,” he said as quoted by the official club website.

Vipers is in line to face AS Port (Djibouti), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Lydia Ludic (Burundi) or Rayon Sport (Rwanda) in the quarters on Sunday.

“We are not concerned who we get, we don’t mind. Am not afraid. I don’t think we have anything to fear from any side now.

“If you are on the quarters then you cannot be afraid of anyone. We feel we can beat any side on our day. I think we are a team who will cause problems to others.”

Sserunkuma has two goals to his name at the tournament. However, he was not on the score sheet against Kator but he is not bothered by no being one of the scorers on the day.

“I did everything to score but what’s more important were the three points we secured.

“There were chances, we played well and should have won the game with a bigger goal margin. I would like to have scored, yes, but we are through… We are in the quarter final and that’s what matters.”