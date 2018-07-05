Uganda Cricket make two changes to WCL winning squad for T20 Qualifiers

Uganda Cricket has announced the 14-man squad for the World T20 Qualifiers in Rwanda with two changes to the side that won the Division 4 World Cricket League title in Malaysia.

Roger Mukasa will lead the side again in his second major tournament and he will be assisted by Brian Masaba but will have the wise head of his elder brother Frank Nsubuga for guidance when needed.

Youngsters Simon Ssesazi and Stephen Wabwose made way for the exprienced duo of Ronak Patel and Dinesh Nakrani. The pair was part of the Cricket Cranes tour in India but failed to make the Malaysia cut therefore they are no strangers to the set up.

Coach Steve Tikolo will want to use this tournament as a chance to access how to fit them in the side as the team build up for the important Division 3 tournament later this year.

The selectors have kept faith with Kenneth Waiswa and Fred Achellam who were both very impressive on the Malaysia tour and in a tournament that Cricket Cranes are one of the two favorites, they should be able to develop into better international players.

The qualifiers will be played at the magnificent Gahanga stadium in Rwanda with the 4 East African nations Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda battling for two slots to make the next stage of qualifiers.

Kenya and Uganda are clear favorites compared to their other rivals who ranked way below the two.

Three of the four nations are all handled by former Kenyan International players Steve Tikolo with the Cricket Cranes, Maurice Odumbe coaching the Kenyan Simbas and Martin Suji with the Rwanda side.

Martin Suji had a stint with the Cricket Cranes which ended on poor note despite being successful while he was in charge and he will be seeking to get one over his former employers.

Kenya and Uganda will meet for the first time in a qualifying tournament since the Cricket Cranes series win in Kampala last year. Steve Tikolo was relieved of his coaching role with the Simbas in controversial manner and he will have a bone or two to pick when the old enemies face off.

The tournament will be played on a round bin format with the top 2 sides moving on the next round of qualifiers later this year.

UGANDA CRICKET CRANES TO RWANDA

PLAYERS

Roger Mukasa (captain), Brian Masaba (vice-captain), Hamu Kayondo, Dinesh Nakrani, Deus Muhumuza, Riazat Shah, Irfan Afridi, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Kenneth Waiswa, Fred Achelam, Charles Waiswa, Bilal Hassun & Ronak Patel

Non-travelling reserves: Simon Ssesazi & Derrick Bakunzi

TEAM UGANDA – TOURNAMENT ITINERARY

Thursday, July 5: Teams & Officials Arrive

Friday, July 6: Captains Photo Shoot & Opening Ceremony

Saturday, July 7: Kenya vs. Uganda, 10.30am

Sunday, July 8: Uganda vs. Tanzania, 10.30am

Monday, July 9: Rest/Reserve Day

Tuesday, July 10: Uganda vs. Rwanda, 2.50pm

Wednesday, July 11: Tanzania vs. Uganda, 10.30am

Thursday, July 12: Rest/Reserve Day

Friday, July 13: Rwanda vs. Uganda, 2.50pm

Saturday, July 14: Uganda vs. Kenya, 2.50pm

Sunday, July 15: Departure of Teams