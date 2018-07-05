Uganda set to host the 2018 CECAFA U-20 tourney

2018 CECAFA U-20 Championship:

8th – 22nd September

To be hosted by Uganda

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Uganda will host the 2018 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) U-20 championships.

The decision follows the endorsement from the regional sports body’s executive committee.

The tournament is one of the FIFA Forward programmes that CECAFA is benefiting following the successful completion of the U-17 tournament hosted by Burundi in May.

CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye confirmed the development via a press conference held in Tanzania during the on-going CECAFA Kagame Cup clubs’ championships.

He also noted that the women Challenge cup as well as the beach soccer events will also take place.

“As CECAFA, we have got a revised calendar to help cater for regional tournaments. So we will have the Under 20 and CECACA beach soccer tournaments held in Uganda in September and August respectively” Musonye, as quoted by Florsport remarked.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is yet to come out categorically and address the public on the subject aforementioned.

Some of the expected playing fields that will be used to host this tournament include the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of Kampala and the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The 2018 CECAFA Beach soccer championship was due to take place between May and June but was held back by the delay in construction of the FUFA Beach soccer facility in Entebbe.

Kenya will host the 2018 CECAFA Senior challenge cup, the second time in row following the 2017 edition.

The 2018 CECAFA Senior Challenge cup will kick off in late November.