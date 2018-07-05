Football

Vipers SC Player Ratings: Vipers 3-0 Kator | Kagame Cup 2018

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
Vipers Media
Vipers XI against Kator

Vipers marched to the last eight of the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018 with a convincing 3-0 win over Kator to finish second in group B.

Two first half goals from Duncan Seninde and Steven Mukwala put the Venoms in a comfortable lead before Yayo Lutimba sealed victory with a cracker in the closing minutes.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga rates the Venoms on the day.

Bashir Sekagya 6.0: Hardly troubled throughout the game and kept his first clean sheet of the competition.

Denis Okot 6.5: Manned the right flank brilliantly and whipped in decent crosses.

Yayo Lutimba 7.0: Solid defensively but not as much lethal going forward despite acres of space. However, he sealed the win with a beautiful strike in the last minutes.

Geoffrey Wasswa 7.0: The highly talented young defender was as hard as a rock but also made time to go forward with his lung bursting runs through the centre.

Bashir Asiku 7.0: Confortable as ever and thwarted even the mildest of threats posed by opponents.

Taddeo Lwanga 7.0: Offered a screen to the back four, passed the ball well and went hard with a few tackles where necessary. A true leader on the pitch he showed as well.

Rahmat Ssenfuka 8.0: What a performance from the new signing. Assisted the first goal but it’s his ball interception and involvement in the second goal that caught the eyes of everyone. Rarely put a foot wrong.

Duncan Sseninde 7.0: His industry and willingness to fight for the team on the day was on show and the opened the deadlock with a good goal.

Milton Karisa 6.5: Combined well with Okot down the right but wasn’t as effective as he ought to be.

Steven Mukwala 7.0: He scored a typical centre forward’s goal and denied on many occasions by the goalie. His runs on and off the ball shows how much he has improved.

Daniel Sserunkuma 7.5: Unfortunate to miss on the score sheet after such a wonderful performance. Rattled the post, involved in the second and third goal with assists but it was his movement on and off the ball were a joy to watch as well.

Substitutes

Ashraf Mandela 6.0: His pace continued to trouble the South Sudan side down the right.

David Owori 5.0: Not as effective when he came on but injected more pace up front.

Frank Tumwesigye Zagga 5.0: Entertained the crowd with his magic but was more decisive and often released the ball early.

You May Also Like

FUFA Big League club Kamuli Park F.C bought off

Uganda set to host the 2018 CECAFA U-20 tourney

We are ready for anyone, says Vipers Da Costa

Leave a Reply