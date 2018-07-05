Vipers Media

Vipers marched to the last eight of the CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018 with a convincing 3-0 win over Kator to finish second in group B.

Two first half goals from Duncan Seninde and Steven Mukwala put the Venoms in a comfortable lead before Yayo Lutimba sealed victory with a cracker in the closing minutes.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga rates the Venoms on the day.

Bashir Sekagya 6.0: Hardly troubled throughout the game and kept his first clean sheet of the competition.

Denis Okot 6.5: Manned the right flank brilliantly and whipped in decent crosses.

Yayo Lutimba 7.0: Solid defensively but not as much lethal going forward despite acres of space. However, he sealed the win with a beautiful strike in the last minutes.

Geoffrey Wasswa 7.0: The highly talented young defender was as hard as a rock but also made time to go forward with his lung bursting runs through the centre.

Bashir Asiku 7.0: Confortable as ever and thwarted even the mildest of threats posed by opponents.

Taddeo Lwanga 7.0: Offered a screen to the back four, passed the ball well and went hard with a few tackles where necessary. A true leader on the pitch he showed as well.

Rahmat Ssenfuka 8.0: What a performance from the new signing. Assisted the first goal but it’s his ball interception and involvement in the second goal that caught the eyes of everyone. Rarely put a foot wrong.

Duncan Sseninde 7.0: His industry and willingness to fight for the team on the day was on show and the opened the deadlock with a good goal.

Milton Karisa 6.5: Combined well with Okot down the right but wasn’t as effective as he ought to be.

Steven Mukwala 7.0: He scored a typical centre forward’s goal and denied on many occasions by the goalie. His runs on and off the ball shows how much he has improved.

Daniel Sserunkuma 7.5: Unfortunate to miss on the score sheet after such a wonderful performance. Rattled the post, involved in the second and third goal with assists but it was his movement on and off the ball were a joy to watch as well.

Substitutes

Ashraf Mandela 6.0: His pace continued to trouble the South Sudan side down the right.

David Owori 5.0: Not as effective when he came on but injected more pace up front.

Frank Tumwesigye Zagga 5.0: Entertained the crowd with his magic but was more decisive and often released the ball early.