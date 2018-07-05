Vipers Sports Club secures exciting forward Ndugwa

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers Sports Club has secured the services of former Masavu FC captain Abraham Ndugwa.

Ndugwa inked the treasured dotted lines on the employment contract for a three year time lag.

Already capped twice with one goal (a debut strike against Sao Tome and Principe), Ndugwa had a tremendous season with Masavu, finishing with six goals and eight assists to his name.

He is a graduate of the famous Entebbe Young Academy coached by Richard Tamale Kiwanuka, that also gave birth to players as Murushid Jjuuko, Denis Iguma, goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, William Keratum, Jimmy Bageya among others.

Vipers beat off a number of competitors to Ndugwa’s signature which included KCCA, URA FC, Express, Mbarara City and Kenyan side AFC Leopards.

Other new signings at Vipers include midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka from Police, goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya, forward Joseph Janjali (both UPDF), defender Ibrahim Kiyemba (free agent), right back Fred Okot (URA), Livingstone Mulondo (Kirinya Jinja SS) and lately Amuka Bright Stars forward Dickens Okwir.

They have so far lost Erisa Ssekisambu and Shafik Bakaki. The two goalkeepers James Alitho and Isma Watenga are also out of contract.

There is a big possibility that the club will release striker Tonny Odur and Clovis Mbayi.

Vipers qualified for the quarter finals of the on-going CECAFA Kagame clubs’ championship in Dar es salaam and will soon return ahead in preparation for the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League season.