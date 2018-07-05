© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Jorge Miguel Da Costa was delighted with Vipers’ 3-0 win over Kator in the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup and says the team is ready for any opponent in the quarter finals.

The Ugandan representatives finish second in group A and will face any of Gor Mahia of Kenya, Rayon Sport of Rwanda and Djibouti’s AS Port.

Talking about the game on Tuesday, the Portuguese was happy with the display.

“Today we made a good game, created several chances,” said Da Costa. “3-0 is okay but we could have won with more,” he added.

“But I am happy because the first objective was to go past the group stages, we have done that now we enter into another phase and prepare for a team that is coming.

Gor Mahia takes on Djibouti’s AS Port on Wednesday and a win for the K’Ogalo will see them top the group and face Vipers SC.

A prospect of arguably the biggest match in the competition doesn’t send any shivers to Da Costa.

“Gor Mahia for me is a team like any other,” he said when asked about the prospect of a match against the on form Kenyan side. “If you come here to try and win the trophy, you don’t pick Gor Mahia, Azam or Simba,” he explained.

“You pick what the calendar gives you, if it’s Gor Mahia; we go into the game with same attitude, same belief and try to win the game and through. If it’s possible, its okay, we win, if we don’t, no one dies.

The last time Vipers played at the competition, they were ejected by Simba in the quarter finals.