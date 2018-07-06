Awino, Lady Cricket Cranes ready to take their chance at T20 Global Qualifiers

Starting Saturday, July 7, Uganda Lady Cricket Cranes will be involved in the ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifiers in the Netherlands.

The side led by Kevin Awino will be up against Thailand, Scotland and Ireland in Group B of their first international event having earned the right to play at tournament thanks to a monumental victory against Zimbabwe in Windhoek, Namibia last year during the African Qualifiers.

Uganda has suffered defeats to Namibia and Kenya in warm up games but toppled Zimbabwe again along the way.

And on Thursday, Uganda lost by 29 runs to the UAE in a pre-tournament warm-up match with Immaculate Nakisuuyi knocking 33 in vain.

Uganda is a group of largely young, hungry players who are eager to display their talents on this stage and skipper Awino is full of confidence ahead of their opening fixture against Scotland on Saturday.

“This will be our debut at this level, but we are taking this as a great opportunity to show our talent,” Awino said as quoted by icc-cricket.com. “The sides in our group are more experienced but this should not stop us from showing what we are capable of,” she added.

“Playing at the World T20 qualifier is a big step in the right direction as this event will provide us the experience and exposure that will be invaluable for the future.

“We all are excited and looking forward to not only playing against the more experienced sides, but also learning from them and building relationships. The chance is there and we are ready to take it. The people of Uganda will be excited, because they believe in us and they are supporting us.”

Lady Cricket Cranes Squad

Kevin Awino (Captain), Joyce Mary Apio, Consylate Aweko, Getrude Candiru, Siadat Kemigisha, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali, Frankline Najjumba, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Mary Nalule, Prico Nakitende, Stephanie Nampiina, Carol Namugenyi, Rachael Ntono. Francis Ngede

Group Schedule

July 7: vs. Scotland

July 8: vs. Thailand

July 10: vs. Ireland