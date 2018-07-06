Courtesy

URA Football Club had a mediocre 2017-18 campaign in the Uganda Premier League finishing a distant 9th with a meager 37 points.

And in a bid to have a better 2018-19 season, the tax collectors are shuffling their playing staff – bringing in new players while showings others the exit door.

The latest addition is former Vipers Sports Club center half Benjamin Nyakojo who has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2021.

Nyakojo barely played for Vipers in the last two campaigns having spent the second half of last season on loan at Masavu Football Club and the 2016-17 season at then FUFA Big League side Entebbe Young.

The lanky defender has played for underage national teams, particular the Uganda Cubs (U-18) in 2015. He is a graduate of St. Mary’s Kitende school program and also played for Buwekula in the Masaza Cup.

At URA, Nyakojo joins seven other new players in Robert Omunuk, Abdallah Nyanzi (from Soana), Joshua Kawadwa (Bright Stars), Ronald Musana (Proline) as well as on loan Denis Okot (KCCA), Solomon Okwalinga (KCCA) and Eric Senjobe (KCCA).

URA has so far parted ways with Jimmy Kulaba who joined Tusker in the KPL and Fred Okot who joined Vipers SC.