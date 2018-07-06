Brazil 1-2 Belgium: Record champions dumped out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (2nd Quarter-Final):

Brazil 1-2 Belgium

NESN

Belgium ended Brazil’s dream of a sixth World Cup title when they defeated the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling end-to-end quarter-final on Friday in Kazan, Russia.

Brazil dominated the opening stages, with Thiago Silva hitting the post, but went behind when midfielder Fernandinho put the ball into his own net from a corner in the 13th minute.

Belgium took advantage of some wide open spaces in the Brazil defence when Romelu Lukaku found an unmarked Kevin de Bruyne who fired home their second goal in the 31st.

Brazil threw everything at Belgium in the second half and finally found a way past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a Renato Augusto header in the 76th minute.

But despite laying siege to the Belgian goal, they could not find an equalizer.

Belgium will now face France during the semi finals in St Petersburg on 10th July 2018.

The quarter finals continue on Saturday with yet another double header.

Sweden hosts England in Samara during the early kick off and Russia will take on Croatia in Sochi.

2018 FIFA World Cup (Quarter finals):

Friday 6 July:

Uruguay 0-2 France (Match 57)

France (Match 57) Brazil 1-2 Belgium (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July:

Sweden vs England – Samara, 5 PM (Match 60)

(Match 60) Russia Vs Croatia – Sochi, 9 PM (Match 59)

Saturday 7 July:

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 10 July:

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July:

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off:

Saturday 14 July:

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final:

Sunday 15 July