DAVID ISABIRYE: Uganda Cranes’ double edged strategy against Tanzania Taifa Stars in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers

Upcoming Uganda Cranes AFCON 2019 Qualification Match:

7th September 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

There are close to two months to the first leg of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers between two sworn East African footballing rivals; Uganda and Tanzania.

Uganda Cranes will host Tanzania Taifa Stars on 7th September 2018 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in a game that is expected to be a cracker of sorts.

Every time that these two countries have locked horns, invisible battle lines are surely demarcated but ironically crossed, blood is spilled, long overdue egos are settled and the final result has been always determined by the slightest details.

The Uganda versus Tanzania football affair is more to what meets the ordinary eye. It is a mental albeit physical encounter.

Definitely, the better prepared side tactically, physically, psychologically and with sheer luck always takes the better share of the day.

For today, I will dwell much upon the tactical aspects between the two countries.

Either country is endowed with talented and well bodied players to a great anticipated physical contest.

A quick peep into the Uganda Cranes frame team that recently played two games in Niger against the host country and Central African Republic could boldly indicate not many additions or omissions could be made.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

From the vastly experienced Mamelodi Sundown’s goalkeeper Denis Onyango who offers the due leadership skills to the recently summoned new Vipers’ forward Abraham Ndugwa with just two international caps to his name, one can easily depict the balance and strength in depth of the team.

Of the two roving right backs Denis Iguma and Azam’s Nico Wakiro Wadada, Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has a healthy selection head ache.

The same tale could be told at left back with Gor Mahia’s Godfrey “Jajja Walu” in competition with Alex Kakuba, Egyptian based Isaac Muleme and Lusaka Dynamos’ Joseph Ochaya.

The central defensive pairing of Yeovil Town’s towering sky scrapper Bevis Mugabi, Simba’s Murushid Jjuuko and locally based KCCA captain Timothy Denis Awany have all been tried and the technical team has in mind the best options.

One department that Uganda Cranes is richly blessed is the central midfield.

The defensive midfielders Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Aucho Khalid, Geofrey “Baba” Kizito, Tadeo Lwanga are balanced with those offensive minded as William Luwagga Kizito, Faruku Miya, Moses Opondo, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Kyambadde, Milton Karisa and any other rising star in the near future.

FUFA Media

The aforementioned group primarily are tasked to feed the center forwards many of whom will include the tried, tested and proven Simba darling Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, FC Tirana’s Yunus “Manucho” Sentamu, Abraham Ndugwa and a wild card selection in Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, if duly considered for the national duty calling.

Tactically, Uganda Cranes should aim at killing off the game plan by the opposition, sticking to the basics, inject pace and be as efficient as possible in the final third of the playing field.

Belgium based star Mbwana Samatta who turns out for KRC Genk alongside Al Hilal’s newly signed center forward Thomas Ulimwengu are the main anticipated threats for coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa’s side.

The Ugandan backline should be alert and steady fast to thwart any off of planned attacks by the duo, lest, it will spell doom.

TFF

Another forward of potential threat is Ndanda FC’s Omar Mponda, Ibrahim Ajib and Okwi’s teammate at Simba, John Raphael Bocco.

Ruvu Shootings winger Abdulrahaman Mussa, JKT Ruvu’s Michael Aidum, Yassin Mzamiru, Shiza Kichya, Mohamed Ibrahim, Jamal Mnyate, Jonas Mkude (all Simba), Simon Msuva (Yanga) and experienced Azam midfielder Himid Mao are other tricky players for team Tanzania.

It often takes a dice throw for which of the goalkeepers Deogratius Munishi (Yanga), Aishi Manula (Azam) or Said Kipao (JKT Ruvu), on whom to be fielded.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The open tactical plan:

Uganda Cranes ought to play in equal measure defensively and offensively.

We are all aware that the first line of defence relies upon the center forwards.

Any of the Uganda Cranes forwards fielded on the day as Okwi, Sentamu, Ndugwa or Sserunkuma should be able to fight for possession first before engaging the midfielders and finally defenders.

The forwards should be able to execute the basics to perfection; have the confidence to take the ball to the opposition, close down spaces at all time, provide assists in narrow angles and shoot where need be.

Any of the Tanzanian defenders in Andrew Vincent (Yanga), David Mwantika (Azam), Haji Mwinyi (Yanga), Mohamed Husein (Simba, Michael Aidan (JKT Ruvu) and James Mwasote ( Prisons) are error prone and can be punished at any given moment a mistake arises.

Then comes Desabre’s cry since he stepped foot in Uganda – playing offensive attractive football.

With Opondo, a newly discovered gem in central midfield, the Cranes have an answer to speed and trickery combined.

Add to Luwagga and Miya, the trio can deliver Uganda to the promised land with the abilities to pass forward that defense splitter as well as shoot once in a while.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With the tactical scrutiny done and dusted, then comes the demanding implementation and perfection role.

These two aspects are completely different entities from the theory and paperwork thesis.

Implementation and perfection demand action than mere words.

Again, with an assured supportive 12th player in the terraces – the fans, players and technical staff feel motivated and appreciated.

The fans will be expected to be on their A-game and rally behind the team at all times, even in tricky moments when the it is struggling.

Once the right basic things are done right Tanzania Taifa Stars is as good as beaten and Uganda Cranes, who won their opening group game away to Cape Verde will be as certain of the 2019 AFCON finals in Cameroon, a projected tagged “Cameroon 2019”.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

All Remaining Uganda Cranes AFCON 2019 Qualification Matches:

7th September 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

10th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

13th October 2018:

Lesotho Vs Uganda Cranes – Maseru

16th November 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde Islands – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

22nd March 2019: