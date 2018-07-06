France edge Uruguay to reach semi-finals | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (1st Quarter-Final):

Uruguay 0-2 France

Daily Express

France has defeated Uruguay 2-0 to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final at the Nizhny Novgorod.

This was the the sixth time that the French are progressing to the last four, reaching the final twice (1998 and 2006).

Raphael Varane opened the scoring before half-time with a precisely placed header from a Griezmann set-piece.

A colossal error by Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera resulted in France taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Muslera spilled Antoine Griezmann’s long-range effort into his own net to double France’s tally.

Up until Varane’s leap France had been relatively subdued, following their exciting attacking display against Argentina.

Uruguay struggled to threaten upfront without the injured Edison Cavani to partner Luis Suarez, with the combination having proven so effective throughout the tournament.

And their frustration boiled over in the second half, led by captain Diego Godin, after France striker Kylian Mbappe appeared to go to ground too easily following little contact.

France will now wait to see whether they will face tournament favourites Brazil or close rivals Belgium in the semi-final, which takes place on July 10 in St Petersburg.

2018 FIFA World Cup (Quarter finals):

Friday 6 July:

Uruguay 0-2 France (Match 57)

France (Match 57) Brazil Vs Belgium – Kazan, 9 PM (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July:

Sweden vs England – Samara, 5 PM (Match 60)

(Match 60) Russia Vs Croatia – Sochi, 9 PM (Match 59)

Saturday 7 July:

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 10 July:

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July:

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off:

Saturday 14 July:

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final:

Sunday 15 July